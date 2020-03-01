Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Public Enemy (band) > Flavor Flav Fired Over Bernie Sanders Rally Reaction

Flavor Flav Fired Over Bernie Sanders Rally Reaction

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Flavor Flav Fired Over Bernie Sanders Rally Reaction

Flavor Flav Fired Over Bernie Sanders Rally Reaction

Flavor Flav has been fired by Public Enemy.

"Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav." "We thank him for his years of service and wish him well." Flavor Flav and Public Enemy rapper Chuck D were beefing over their group's name being used by Bernie Sanders.

Sanders used both Public Enemy's name and the title of their song "Fight the Power" on promotional items.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Over Bernie Rally Spat

Public Enemy is moving forward without one of its original (and more memorable) founders -- the one...
TMZ.com - Published

Chuck D Says Flavor Flav’s Cease and Desist Letter to Sanders Campaign Is ‘Not About Bernie’

Chuck D Says Flavor Flav’s Cease and Desist Letter to Sanders Campaign Is ‘Not About Bernie’Public Enemy Frontman Chuck D opened up about the cease and desist letter sent by his former rap...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Flavor Flav distances himself from Public Enemy Radio's Bernie Sanders rally gig [Video]Flavor Flav distances himself from Public Enemy Radio's Bernie Sanders rally gig

Rap veteran Flavor Flav has fired off a cease-and-desist notice to U.S. presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders to quit using Public Enemy's name and his likeness in campaign propaganda.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:53Published

Garth Brooks attacked online after wearing ‘Sanders’ shirt [Video]Garth Brooks attacked online after wearing ‘Sanders’ shirt

Country music singer Garth Brooks recently came under fire after people mistook his football jersey as a political endorsement.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.