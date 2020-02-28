Global  

National: Video shows homes frozen over in New York

National: Video shows homes frozen over in New York

National: Video shows homes frozen over in New York

Amazing video shows homes off Lake Erie in New York completely frozen over.

The dramatic images are a result of two straight days of gale force winds and freezing temperatures.
