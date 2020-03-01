Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Michael Bloomberg Snubbed

Michael Bloomberg Snubbed

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Michael Bloomberg Snubbed

Michael Bloomberg Snubbed

Churchgoers in Alabama turned their backs on Michael Bloomberg during a “Bloody Sunday” remembrance service.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg Seizes On Coronavirus Scare To Appear Presidential

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg sees a chance to seize the moment in the Democratic primary...
NPR - Published

Bloomberg’s big bet: Can money beat Biden's momentum?

In his brief three-month campaign for president, Michael Bloomberg poured nearly three-quarters of a...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

shokomoko58

Isramerican RT @yogagenie: Black church snubs Bloomberg as congregants stand, turn their backs https://t.co/XqKEblaeO3 22 minutes ago

seaturtlegirl1

deb orals RT @JamesPidd: Michael Bloomberg snubbed by black church in Selma, Alabama as members stand, turn backs - Washington Times https://t.co/swA… 52 minutes ago

d58hohbhowheels

Donna Soares +++ Q sent me🇺🇸 RT @WashTimes: UPDATE with photos ... -------------- Black church in #Selma snubs #Bloomberg as multiple groups of congregants stand, turn… 55 minutes ago

DenzelBullock

Kelly Denzel Bullock RT @staceyhopkinsga: For all those Black politicians and advocates who took Bloomberg's cash and don't find him a problem because you know… 1 hour ago

27_gooner

Vote Blue No Matter Who 2020! RT @cwebbonline: Bloomberg can’t win the Democratic nomination without the Black vote.#DropOutBloomberg Several members of Brown Chapel Af… 2 hours ago

Joeshmo60915109

[email protected] RT @WandaWomanHere: Michael Bloomberg snubbed by black church in Selma, Alabama as members stand, turn backs - Washington Times https://t.c… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bloomberg Talks Stop-And-Frisk On '60 Minutes' [Video]Bloomberg Talks Stop-And-Frisk On '60 Minutes'

Mike Bloomberg appeared on "60 Minutes" last night, where he was once again asked about the controversial police practice known as stop-and-frisk.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:42Published

Bloomberg Not Liked In South Carolina [Video]Bloomberg Not Liked In South Carolina

Michael Bloomberg was not on the ballot for South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary. According to Reuters, Bloomberg will appear in the ballot for the first time on Super Tuesday. Edison..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.