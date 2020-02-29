Global  

Flavor Flav Fired Over Bernie Sanders Rally Reaction

Flavor Flav Fired Over Bernie Sanders Rally ReactionFlavor Flav has been fired by Public Enemy.
Recent related news from verified sources

Flavor Flav ‘fired from Public Enemy over Bernie Sanders spat’

Flavor Flav has been fired from hip hop group Public Enemy following a spat over an appearance at a...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comNewsday


Flavor Flav Blasts Bernie Sanders LA Rally: ‘There Is No Public Enemy Without Flavor Flav’

With Public Enemy slated to perform at a *Bernie Sanders* rally on Sunday (March 1) in Los Angeles,...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



Tweets about this

jay_bateman

XYAH RT @byjoelanderson: flavor flav basically got fired over a room that appeared to be much more hype about***van dyke. gotdamn, cold world. 8 minutes ago

IbnCutByIbn

Tweet-Pac Shakur Flavor Flav fired from Public Enemy following fight over Sanders rally https://t.co/ntIjnVX2Wy via @nbcnews 11 minutes ago

DanaDane329

🇺🇸Dana🇺🇸 @AngelsPromise1 @kitten4trump Flavor Flav was fired from Public Enemy over this. https://t.co/wyLMUI7CKi 17 minutes ago

DeRonHQ

DeRon RT @TheSource: Public Enemy Has Fired Famed Hypeman Flavor Flav After Rift Over Bernie Sanders Rally https://t.co/iZJRLHlrBV 19 minutes ago

brooksbaptiste

Brooks Baptiste Flavor Flav fired from Public Enemy following fight over Sanders rally https://t.co/pMZ9ooR3hr 21 minutes ago

AmonduulUS

Lucifer Hunklehead @pamaddox Frankly, the only thing I find surprising about this is that given what Flavor Flav's public persona has… https://t.co/TqeDgKicQ4 22 minutes ago

NBCPhiladelphia

NBC10 Philadelphia Flavor Flav Fired From Public Enemy Following Fight Over Sanders Rally https://t.co/l2k8TSCl5A https://t.co/na29UJP7Ju 25 minutes ago

TheRealDjango

The Real Django🎗🕊 This doesn't make sense.. You don't let political BS interfere with your brothas @MrChuckD! Heal this #&[email protected] ASAP &… https://t.co/Wp1UTlEwPV 27 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Flavor Flav distances himself from Public Enemy Radio's Bernie Sanders rally gig [Video]Flavor Flav distances himself from Public Enemy Radio's Bernie Sanders rally gig

Rap veteran Flavor Flav has fired off a cease-and-desist notice to U.S. presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders to quit using Public Enemy's name and his likeness in campaign propaganda.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:53Published

