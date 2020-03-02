This Day in History: Dr. Seuss Is Born
This Day in History:
Dr. Seuss Is Born March 2, 1904 Theodor Seuss Geisel —
best known by his pen name
Dr. Seuss — was born in Springfield, MA.
Geisel first used the pseudonym
Seuss at Dartmouth College as a
contributor to the school's humor magazine.
After returning from his
studies at Oxford, Geisel
pursued cartooning full time.
His first book under the name Dr. Seuss,
And to Think That I Saw it on Mulberry Street,
was rejected 27 times.
In 1957, Dr. Seuss wrote
The Cat in the Hat as a
vocabulary primer for children.
The book was a massive success
and a major turning point in
the career of Dr. Seuss.
Dr. Seuss published more than 60 books,
won the 1984 Pulitzer Prize, an Academy
Award, three Emmys and three Grammys.
His artwork shares space
in galleries with Rembrandt and Picasso.