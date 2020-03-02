Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > This Day in History: Dr. Seuss Is Born

This Day in History: Dr. Seuss Is Born

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
This Day in History: Dr. Seuss Is Born

This Day in History: Dr. Seuss Is Born

This Day in History: Dr. Seuss Is Born March 2, 1904 Theodor Seuss Geisel — best known by his pen name Dr. Seuss — was born in Springfield, MA.

Geisel first used the pseudonym Seuss at Dartmouth College as a contributor to the school's humor magazine.

After returning from his studies at Oxford, Geisel pursued cartooning full time.

His first book under the name Dr. Seuss, And to Think That I Saw it on Mulberry Street, was rejected 27 times.

In 1957, Dr. Seuss wrote The Cat in the Hat as a vocabulary primer for children.

The book was a massive success and a major turning point in the career of Dr. Seuss.

Dr. Seuss published more than 60 books, won the 1984 Pulitzer Prize, an Academy Award, three Emmys and three Grammys.

His artwork shares space in galleries with Rembrandt and Picasso.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jfoster58

Judy C. Foster Literary footnote: "Theodor Geisel, better known to the world as Dr. Seuss, the author and illustrator of such belo… https://t.co/ruyIW0yfZX 14 minutes ago

NCSSNetwork

NCSS This Day in History: Texas declared its independence in 1836, Dr. Seuss was born in 1904, and Pioneer 10 launched for Jupiter in 1972. 16 minutes ago

ezbyte

KIMBERLY PLUMMER Dr. Seuss: Theodor Geisel published over 60 books during his life, 44 as Dr. Seuss for children.… https://t.co/kWT4gZEZXv 32 minutes ago

GrammyAdventure

AdventuresWithGrammy Happy Birthday to one of my favorite authors! https://t.co/YnHy6eYWAw 48 minutes ago

Theresajoe122

Theresa Dr. Seuss born - HISTORY https://t.co/YaM1Xqyjdb 1 hour ago

DennySportsCard

Denny's Sports Cards RT @beckett_authent: On this date in history, Dr. Seuss was born in 1904. Check out the BAS certified auto from our friends at @PressPassMe… 1 hour ago

beckett_authent

BAS / Beckett On this date in history, Dr. Seuss was born in 1904. Check out the BAS certified auto from our friends at… https://t.co/VEugBVzqak 1 hour ago

KidsReadNow

Kids Read Now On this day in 1904, Theodor Geisel, better known to the world as Dr. Seuss, the author and illustrator of such bel… https://t.co/A8CfTgPQpi 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.