BLOODY SUNDAY MARCH

On sunday?

Many gathered in kentucky's capital to mark 55 years since the civil rights protest known as "bloody sunday."

A reenactment began at the kentucky history museum.march 7th, 1?65 also known?bloody sunda?

Is the day alabama state troopers attacked civil rights activists pushing for the right of african americans to vote.

Governor andy beshear led the march along with several other key state officials.



Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Rep. John Lewis Participates In 55th 'Bloody Sunday' March

U.S. Rep. John Lewis Participates In 55th 'Bloody Sunday' MarchWatch VideoU.S. representative and civil rights icon John Lewis stressed the importance of getting...
Newsy - Published

WATCH Bernie Sanders Defend Skipping Bloody Sunday Anniversary: ‘We Showed Up in L.A. Where We Had 15,000 People’

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders was confronted over his decision to skip the...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this

JimmysLiverpool

Jimmy's Liverpool 🥂MOTHERS DAY BOTTOMLESS ROAST🥂 To celebrate Mother’s Day we will be hosting a bottomless roast on Sunday 22nd March… https://t.co/LIaQJkI0Yv 2 hours ago

MASAE89

Michael Stromecki RT @ajconwashington: I have learned that John Lewis IS in Selma and WILL participate in today's reenactment of the Bloody Sunday march acro… 2 hours ago

HBCU_Lifestyle

HBCU Lifestyle HBCU Grad John Lewis Urges Attendees Of Selma's 'Bloody Sunday' Commemorative March To Vote - HBCU Buzz… https://t.co/QgrZcqtuTG 2 hours ago

JamieLund11

Jamie Lund RT @CBSNews: WATCH: Congressman John Lewis encourages the crowd in Selma to go out and vote at a commemorative march for the 55th anniversa… 3 hours ago

Jacq4Peace

#MarchAgainstFascism @GOP Fascist Party RT @CNNPolitics: Rep. John Lewis of Georgia will attend "Bloody Sunday" commemorative march in Selma. The civil rights icon was a part of… 3 hours ago

Jacq4Peace

#MarchAgainstFascism @GOP Fascist Party RT @kylegriffin1: Rep. John Lewis, diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer last year, made a surprise appearance at the 'Bloody Sunday' co… 3 hours ago

Jacq4Peace

#MarchAgainstFascism @GOP Fascist Party RT @minhtngo: Such a powerful moment! Rep. John Lewis, diagnosed with stage 4 cancer last year, participated in today's "Bloody Sunday" com… 3 hours ago

jagallow

jamal small d democrat @TomLondon6 @guardian Biden is much better than Bernie. Bernie is not interested in listening, learning, negotiat… https://t.co/YsOSTGfDcS 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bloody sunday [Video]Bloody sunday

a march in hsv

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

Historic Bloody Sunday Selma March reenacted in Las Vegas [Video]Historic Bloody Sunday Selma March reenacted in Las Vegas

As communities all around the country remember The Bloody Sunday march in Selma, community members made their way from Las Vegas to North Las Vegas, holding their own Selma march Sunday. Jeremy Chen..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:53Published

