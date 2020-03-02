Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > German chef creates oddly satisfying 'mirror glaze' over chocolate cake

German chef creates oddly satisfying 'mirror glaze' over chocolate cake

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
German chef creates oddly satisfying 'mirror glaze' over chocolate cake

German chef creates oddly satisfying 'mirror glaze' over chocolate cake

Ever wondered how to make a mirror glaze cake at home?

German chef Ali Fariborz creates a mesmerising mirror glaze over this chocolate mousse cake and the process is oddly satisfying.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

German chef creates oddly satisfying 'mirror glaze' over chocolate cake

Ever wondered how to make a mirror glaze cake at home?

German chef Ali Fariborz creates a mesmerising mirror glaze over this chocolate mousse cake and the process is oddly satisfying.

"The chocolate glaze itself must be made perfectly to achieve the effect," said chef Ali.

The reflectively delicious moment was captured in Hanover, Germany on August 3, 2019.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.