Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: Latest On NYC Patient

Coronavirus Update: Latest On NYC Patient

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 34:06s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: Latest On NYC Patient

Coronavirus Update: Latest On NYC Patient

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio discuss the state's first confirmed coronavirus case.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wyattd

derek wyatt RT @Independent: CDC 'mistakenly releases' US coronavirus patient https://t.co/PV1wmqCyo7 6 minutes ago

leejcaroll

carol levy RT @JeremyBKENS5: We will have a complete wrapup and update of the latest about the coronavirus in #sanantonio, including the patient who w… 20 minutes ago

JeremyBKENS5

Jeremy Baker We will have a complete wrapup and update of the latest about the coronavirus in #sanantonio, including the patient… https://t.co/z9oa2FBQ5y 25 minutes ago

lilith2u

Lilith RT @bunkybun: #Coronavirus US news – live: States declare emergencies after CDC mistakenly releases patient and 'presumptive positive' case… 2 hours ago

sabms53

Sylvia Smith RT @zaibatsu: My favorite resource for COVID-19 info. Here's the latest update: #Coronavirus Epidemic Update 28: Practical Prevention Strat… 2 hours ago

bunkybun

Bunkunin - Your Intrepid Insurgent Bunny Reporter #Coronavirus US news – live: States declare emergencies after CDC mistakenly releases patient and 'presumptive posi… https://t.co/QLCzmt5MWi 3 hours ago

WendySunshine1

Talk Walker CDC mistakenly releases coronavirus patient as 'presumptive positive' cases appear in Florida - follow live https://t.co/CHMkMPUJqN 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

NYC Woman Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]NYC Woman Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a New York City resident tested positive for the virus after traveling abroad. CBSN New York's Reena Roy has more.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:33Published

First Coronavirus Case Confirmed In NYC [Video]First Coronavirus Case Confirmed In NYC

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a New York City resident tested positive for the virus after traveling abroad. CBS2's Reena Roy has more.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.