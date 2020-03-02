Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sturridge handed worldwide ban until June

Sturridge handed worldwide ban until June

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:06s - Published < > Embed
Sturridge handed worldwide ban until June

Sturridge handed worldwide ban until June

Sky Sports News reporter Aidan Magee explains all the detail behind Daniel Sturridge's ban and fine for breaching FA betting regulations.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Daniel Sturridge given worldwide ban after FA appeal betting punishment

Daniel Sturridge given worldwide ban after FA appeal betting punishmentFormer Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge, who had his contract terminated by Trabzonspor...
Daily Star - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Trevski_LFC

Trevenderson RT @LFCGlobeUK: NEW: Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge handed worldwide football ban until June 👇 #LFC https://t.co/3kG99ukzt9 1 minute ago

Brutusmaximus

Brutus Maximus 🇬🇧 Captain Britain Daniel Sturridge not being able to play football until June 17th 4months is nothing new for any fans his former clu… https://t.co/ylP7MeSbdP 2 minutes ago

misterjacksonug

MisterJacksonUG RT @nbstv: BREAKING: Former Man. City, Chelsea and Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been handed a worldwide football ban until June a… 5 minutes ago

LFCGlobeUK

LFC Globe NEW: Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge handed worldwide football ban until June 👇 #LFC https://t.co/3kG99ukzt9 7 minutes ago

itsahmedinho

Sir. Bartowski👽 RT @JollofSports: Daniel Sturridge has been handed a worldwide football ban until June and fined £150,000 after being found guilty of breac… 9 minutes ago

harvster1970

Andrew Harvey https://t.co/u2Hnn8LbhX #mondaymotivation@ChelseaFC⁩ There goes that idea then!!!! 😬😬 10 minutes ago

CurvaShed

Curva Shed RT @CheekySport: ⚠️ BREAKING: Daniel Sturridge has been handed a worldwide football ban until June and has been fined £150,000 for being fo… 15 minutes ago

sntcor

Sports News Today ⚽️ Sturridge handed worldwide ban until June https://t.co/lQCWI3pOrb https://t.co/2iCgsZyiSB 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.