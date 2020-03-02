Global  

Pete Buttigieg drops out of presidential race ahead of Super Tuesday

Pete Buttigieg suspended his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination ahead of Super Tuesday.
Pete Buttigieg drops out of US presidential race as Super Tuesday looms

Former mayor Pete Buttigieg will suspend his campaign for US president, a campaign aide for the...
SBS - Published Also reported by •PinkNewsJust JaredFrance 24The AgeFT.comDeutsche Welle


Buttigieg supporters say he broke barriers with presidential run

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg suspending his presidential campaign was a major...
CBS News - Published


Buttigieg Mulls Endorsing Joe Biden [Video]Buttigieg Mulls Endorsing Joe Biden

The Daily News reports that Pete Buttigieg is reportedly considering endorsing Joe Biden for president Monday. The endorsement would come after talking to former President Obama about his bombshell..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published

Mayor Pete Gets Support After Ending Historic Presidential Bid [Video]Mayor Pete Gets Support After Ending Historic Presidential Bid

On Sunday, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, dropped out of the Presidential race.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

