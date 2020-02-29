Global  

Cabinet Office to look into Priti Patel bullying claims

Cabinet Office to look into Priti Patel bullying claims

Cabinet Office to look into Priti Patel bullying claims

Boris Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to "establish the facts" following allegations that Home Secretary Priti Patel has breached the ministerial code.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove confirmed the action being taken following an urgent question from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Report by Alibhaiz.

