Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:22s
Deontay Wilder Exercises Right to Third Fight With Tyson Fury The fight will take place July 18 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, according to ESPN.

Bob Arum, Fury's co-promoter, via ESPN Bob Arum, via ESPN Wilder and Fury's rematch was hosted by the same venue on Feb.

22.

Both Wilder and Fury had the right to invoke an immediate third fight after the rematch.

Wilder suffered his first career loss after his co-trainer, Mark Breland, threw in the towel in the 7th round.

Fury retained the lineal heavyweight championship and claimed Wilder's WBC heavyweight title with the win.

The fight was a rematch from Dec.

2018, which ended in a controversial split draw.
