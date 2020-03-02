Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chris Matthews Accused Of Sexism

Chris Matthews Accused Of Sexism

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Chris Matthews Accused Of Sexism

Chris Matthews Accused Of Sexism

MSNBC's Chris Matthews is under fire for making sexist and lewd comments to a female reporter.

Laura Bassett said Matthews made suggestive comments and inappropriately flirted least twice before she went on his show.

Bassett made the accusations in GQ Magazine.

Matthews turned to her while they were in the makeup room and asked, "Why haven't I fallen in love with you yet?" Bassett wrote that when she went on camera with him a few minutes later she was so uncomfortable she could barely speak.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

up_viking

@up_viking RT @alexsalvinews: A day after he was accused of sexual harassment by a journalist, MSNBC decided to keep host Chris Matthews off its airwa… 1 hour ago

Rick20173017

Rick o RT @thedailybeast: MSNBC decided to have Chris Matthews sit out the South Carolina primary a day after he was accused of sexual harassment.… 2 hours ago

Nobill2

WTFU RT @Deplorable_Man: MSNBC’s Chris Matthews was noticeably absent from the network’s South Carolina primary Saturday evening, one day after… 4 hours ago

PeterSchorschFL

Peter Schorsch What @FredPiccoloJr is reading — "A day after he was accused of sexual harassment by a journalist, MSNBC decided to… https://t.co/GYvE4kLgnD 5 hours ago

mellafinger

WHERE is; FISA DeClass Huber Horowitz? Mellafinger RT @Pepedeluxe4: MSNBC’s Chris Matthews was noticebaly absent from the network’s South Carolina primary coverage Saturday evening, one day… 6 hours ago

Pepedeluxe4

Pepedeluxe Digital Soldier in Flynn's Army MSNBC’s Chris Matthews was noticebaly absent from the network’s South Carolina primary coverage Saturday evening, o… https://t.co/6oXx93uq8w 6 hours ago

FathersDaughte4

Fathers Daughter RT @thedailybeast: NEW: A day after he was accused of sexual harassment by a journalist, MSNBC decided to keep host Chris Matthews off its… 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.