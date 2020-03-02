Chris Matthews Accused Of Sexism

MSNBC's Chris Matthews is under fire for making sexist and lewd comments to a female reporter.

Laura Bassett said Matthews made suggestive comments and inappropriately flirted least twice before she went on his show.

Bassett made the accusations in GQ Magazine.

Matthews turned to her while they were in the makeup room and asked, "Why haven't I fallen in love with you yet?" Bassett wrote that when she went on camera with him a few minutes later she was so uncomfortable she could barely speak.