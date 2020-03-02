Greek Coast Guard Pushes Refugee Boat Back to Turkey 23 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:55s - Published Greek Coast Guard Pushes Refugee Boat Back to Turkey Greek authorities are reinforcing their borders amidst an influx of Syrian migrants attempting to cross over from Turkey. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. 0

