Grenfell architect apologises to victims: It shouldn't have happened 23 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:32s - Published Grenfell architect apologises to victims: It shouldn't have happened The director of the architecture firm behind the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower has apologised for the disastrous 2017 fire, telling the bereaved and survivors: "It really shouldn't have happened." Andrzej Kuszell, from Studio E, told victims he was "really, really sorry" when he gave evidence to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry on Monday.