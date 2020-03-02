Grenfell architect apologises to victims: It shouldn’t have happened

Global  

The director of the architecture firm behind the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower has apologised for the disastrous 2017 fire, telling the bereaved and survivors: "It really shouldn't have happened." Andrzej Kuszell, from Studio E, told victims he was "really, really sorry" when he gave evidence to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry on Monday.
