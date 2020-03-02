Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chris Matthews Accused Of Sexism

Chris Matthews Accused Of Sexism

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Chris Matthews Accused Of Sexism

Chris Matthews Accused Of Sexism

MSNBC&apos;s Chris Matthews is under fire for making sexist and lewd comments to a female reporter.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LucySullivan888

LucySullivan888 RT @reubing: Chris Matthews was accused this week of sexism and just announced his retirement. Sorry not sorry. 4 minutes ago

Fendervarius

Fendervarius Another Liberal accused of sexual harassment. Nothing to see here folks.. MSNBC host Chris Matthews announces resi… https://t.co/zrgAES7ct2 8 minutes ago

mondolopez2

Mondo Lopez RT @Deplorable_Man: MSNBC’s Chris Matthews was noticeably absent from the network’s South Carolina primary Saturday evening, one day after… 12 minutes ago

reubing

💥robg💥🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🍎🏋️‍♂️👑💥💥💥 Chris Matthews was accused this week of sexism and just announced his retirement. Sorry not sorry. 15 minutes ago

vegasrenae

VegasRenaeBot- 🌟🌟🌟 Not programmed for DM's RT @thedailybeast: MSNBC decided to have Chris Matthews sit out the South Carolina primary a day after he was accused of sexual harassment.… 15 minutes ago

carolann3888

Carol C @tootsday @HardballChris Darren, I may have been wrong about this (altho the berners' vocal yellery prob did help b… https://t.co/PrNhyxpCzI 20 minutes ago

WoohooCindy

Cindy Lou Who @Harvard1988 @KatyTurNBC @MSNBC @hardball No. He is accused of sexual harassment on one of his guest. https://t.co/EJI67tGNq7 39 minutes ago

up_viking

@up_viking RT @alexsalvinews: A day after he was accused of sexual harassment by a journalist, MSNBC decided to keep host Chris Matthews off its airwa… 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.