Buttigieg Mulls Endorsing Joe Biden

The Daily News reports that Pete Buttigieg is reportedly considering endorsing Joe Biden for president Monday.

The endorsement would come after talking to former President Obama about his bombshell decision to pull out of the race.

CNN reported that Mayor Pete is “mulling an endorsement” of the resurgent Biden just a day Super Tuesday.

Obama holds enormous sway over Democratic voters.

He told Buttigieg that he should consider using his “considerable leverage” at a pivotal moment in the race.

Obama did not specifically encourage him to endorse Biden, according to reports.