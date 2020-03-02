Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Press conference: Gov. DeSantis speaks about state's response to coronavirus

Press conference: Gov. DeSantis speaks about state's response to coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 25:01s - Published < > Embed
Press conference: Gov. DeSantis speaks about state's response to coronavirus

Press conference: Gov. DeSantis speaks about state's response to coronavirus

Press conference: Gov.

DeSantis speaks about state&apos;s response to coronavirus.

The latest &gt;&gt; https://bit.ly/3cjgTA6
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Gov. DeSantis, State Health Leaders, News Conference On Coronavirus In Florida [Video]WEB EXTRA: Gov. DeSantis, State Health Leaders, News Conference On Coronavirus In Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a public health emergency after confirming the state's first two “presumptive positive” cases of the coronavirus.He held a news conference in Tampa Monday..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 25:00Published

Press conference: Gov. DeSantis speaks about state's response to coronavirus [Video]Press conference: Gov. DeSantis speaks about state's response to coronavirus

Press conference: Gov. DeSantis speaks about state's response to coronavirus. The latest >> https://bit.ly/3cjgTA6

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 25:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.