23ABC Morning News at 6 am - Top Stories for March 2, 2020
23ABC Morning News at 6 am - Top Stories for March 2, 2020
Convicted killer, Leslie Chance, will be in court Monday morning to receive her sentencing for the 2013 killing of her husband, Todd Chance.
Plus, the Bakersfield Fire Department says the homeless are "absolutely" responsible for a house fire in downtown Bakersfield.
