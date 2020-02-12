Shocking negligence from Indian hospital as woman forced to give birth in alley outside

A shocking case came to light in north India, when a pregnant woman was forced to give birth in the street in front of a government hospital after being turned away.

The incident happened on the night of February 27, in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, when the family of the woman, named Shaffikur Nisha, brought her to the district hospital, but was turned away by staff citing a lack of beds.

Nisha was in severe labour pain, so other women present took her to the side of the street, covered her with bedsheets and then delivered the baby on the roadside.

After the delivery, Nisha was conveyed back into the hospital on a stretcher.

Chief medical officer DK Singh said that an enquiry into the matter has been brought up and that the culprits will be punished.