Gary good afternoon 27- year-old kimberly steele is charged with two counts of manslaughter and not murder because a grand jury ruled she didn't intentionally caused her babies' deaths....and today in opening arguments...the jury was told by the district attorney to not let sympathy for this mither cloud their judgement.

Take vo autopsies ruled the twins both died of asphyxiation, which is not having enough oxygen to breath.

Otsego county district attorney john muehl says one of the twins...bonde, was foundead on june 5th, 2018 at the family's home in decatur aroundnd 4:30 in the morning....then just 11 days later on june 16th...her twin brotheher liam was found dead in the same room.

Steeley continuously broke down in tears during ththis mornings opening arguments.

Muehl says steeley initially told police she found t t the babies in their bassinet, but steeley later changed her story saying that she slept with the babies in her bed.

Meuhl says steeley fell asleep on top of them, smothering them to death.

Her defese says thats not true and the both babies simply died of sids...sudden infant death syndrome.

Steeley's defense attorney says she initially said the babies were in their basinet because she was s quote...scared.

Gary on cam the district attorney also told the jury that after the first baby died, nurses at the hospital told her nit to slepp with the other baby...but she did anyway.

Her defense says it was only a recommendation and that most mothers sleep with ther babues.

Testimony by that nurse is going on now.

And kateina...the defense also told thehe jury that kimberlrly steeley wil take the stand in this case and that she is innocent.

