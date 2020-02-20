Global  

Amy Poehler & Rashida Jones Take a Lie Detector Test

Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones take Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector test.

Amy Poehler & Rashida Jones Take a Lie Detector Test

Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones take Vanity Fair’s infamous lie detector test.

Would they do a Parks and Recreation reunion?

Does Amy own a wine shop in Brooklyn?

Has Amy ever done anything backstage with Maya Rudolph that would be considered illegal?

Who was a better boss to Rashida: Michael Scott or Leslie Knope?

What was Rashida voted “most likely to…” in high school?

Has Rashida ever posted a thirst trap?

Tune-in to 'Duncanville,' airing Sundays at 8:30 PM ET/PT on FOX!
