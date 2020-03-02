Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Now In New York City, Emergency Plans Updated

Coronavirus Now In New York City, Emergency Plans Updated

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:57s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Now In New York City, Emergency Plans Updated

Coronavirus Now In New York City, Emergency Plans Updated

The coronavirus outbreak has officially reached New York health officials confirmed a 39-year-old woman in Manhattan tested positive for the virus.

CBS2's Reena Roy reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Thailand, Indonesia report new infections: Virus update

The global death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has surged past 3,000. New cases were reported in...
Bangkok Post - Published

New York City Has Its First Case of Coronavirus

New York governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed on Monday that the coronavirus has reached New York City.
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsNPRReuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

FRANK_J_MILES

Frank J Miles RT @Amy_Siskind: This is the reason reporting of coronavirus cases in the US is so low: tests are not available to identify positives. “… 16 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cuomo coronavirus press conference [Video]Cuomo coronavirus press conference

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave a press conference Monday morning regarding a positive case of coronavirus in New York City.

Credit: WKTVPublished

2 People Hurt During Fire At Upper West Side Building [Video]2 People Hurt During Fire At Upper West Side Building

Two people were hurt after during a fire in an apartment building on the Upper West Side on Monday morning. The FDNY says the fire started in a chair and was quickly controlled. CBS2's Chris Wragge..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.