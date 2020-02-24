Trump: U.S. asked pharma firms to speed up coronavirus vaccine

"Well, we've asked them to accelerate whatever they're doing, in terms of a vaccine, absolutely," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Top U.S. health officials have said that a vaccine for the virus, which has killed more than 3,000 people worldwide, is up to 18 months away.

A reporter also asked Trump if it was "safe" to hold a campaign rally amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.

"I think it's very safe," he said.

Trump will hold a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, later Monday evening after holding a rally last Friday in North Charleston, South Carolina.