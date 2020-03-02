Cuomo coronavirus press conference

Global  

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo gave a press conference Monday morning regarding a positive case of coronavirus in New York City.
Coronavirus s in n new york state after a woman contracted the virus in iran and returned to o n new york city.

That woman is a heahtlcare wr.

She's 39ears old.d.d.

She did not take any publiansportatn.

As s was a healthcarare worker, she was very aware of the to her r residence.

The people who were on the flight will be contacted as well as the car seservice she used.

Tare of the to her residence.

The peop residence.

The people who were on ththe flight will be contacted as well as the car service she used.

The healthcare worker was with her spouse.

Her spouse is also being tested.

The state's assumption




Recent related videos from verified sources

Governor Polis Holds Press Conference Regarding States Preparedness For Coronavirus [Video]Governor Polis Holds Press Conference Regarding States Preparedness For Coronavirus

There are still no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the state but Governor Polis is making sure the state is prepared if there are.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:05Published

Reporter Update: Allegheny Co. Health Dept., UPMC Talk About Coronavirus [Video]Reporter Update: Allegheny Co. Health Dept., UPMC Talk About Coronavirus

The Allegheny County Health Department and UPMC doctors held a press conference about what they're doing to prepare for coronavirus; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:33Published

