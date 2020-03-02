Global  

NBA Agent Leon Rose Takes Over As Knicks President

The New Jersey native has represented many basketball stars including Carmelo Anthony and Lebron James.

He joins the Knicks from CAA Sports, the creative artists agency, where he was the co-head of the basketball division.

CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
Knicks hire longtime player agent Leon Rose as president

The New York Knicks have hired Leon Rose as their president, hoping the longtime player agent can be...
JornielMora_NYC

🇺🇸✖️  YoMo  ✖️🇩🇴 RT @NYPost_Berman: Agent Leon Rose officially takes over #Knicks and pens in fan letter "This is a pivotal time in Knicks history.'' https:… 3 hours ago

NYPost_Berman

Marc Berman Agent Leon Rose officially takes over #Knicks and pens in fan letter "This is a pivotal time in Knicks history.''… https://t.co/l43UK6LZfA 11 hours ago

ubiquitymme

Ubiquity Multimedia & Entertainment The Knicks officially have a new team president. The franchise announced on Monday morning that Leon Rose is takin… https://t.co/zWASRXVUFA 12 hours ago

WilliamsBob75

Bob Williams RT @TheSteinLine: The prominent player agent Leon Rose takes over as the Knicks’ new team president when the calendar flips to March ... Su… 4 days ago

