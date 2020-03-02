NBA Agent Leon Rose Takes Over As Knicks President 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:26s - Published NBA Agent Leon Rose Takes Over As Knicks President The New Jersey native has represented many basketball stars including Carmelo Anthony and Lebron James. He joins the Knicks from CAA Sports, the creative artists agency, where he was the co-head of the basketball division. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

