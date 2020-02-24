Global  

Trump: U.S. asked pharma firms to speed up coronavirus vaccine

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that his administration has asked pharmaceutical companies to accelerate work on the development of a coronavirus vaccine, but provided no details.
