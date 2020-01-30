Global  

Rare sea otters in their new Birmingham home

Alaskan sea otters Ozzy and Ola explore their new home at the National Sea Life Centre in Birmingham.

The endangered otters - the first and only of their kind ever in Britain - were brought to the UK earlier this year after they were rescued and cared for by staff at the Alaska Sealife Centre in Seward.

Interview with Jonny Rudd, curator.
