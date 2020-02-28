Global  

Plastic Bags Are Now Banned From Distribution in New York Establishments in the state can issue a five-cent fee for a single-use bag at checkout.

Penalties for those who fail to follow the ban won't be issued until April 1.

A first-time violation will result in a warning, but further ones mean a $250 and then $500 fine.

The law, which was signed last year, is meant to help rid the environment of plastic bags.

According to the state's government, 23 billion of them are used in New York every year.

In a few exempt cases, the bags will be made available, such as carrying bulk food items. They can also be used for takeout food from restaurants.

Regardless, state residents are now being encouraged to bring reusable bags.
Plastic bag ban now in effect across New York state

The plastic bag ban is now in effect across New York State. But the state's Department of...
bizjournals - Published

New York’s Plastic Bag Ban Starts On Sunday

Starting on Sunday, retailers in New York state will no longer be using single-use plastic bags. 
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com



New York’s Plastic Bag Ban Could Cause Surge in Reusable Bag Sales [Video]New York’s Plastic Bag Ban Could Cause Surge in Reusable Bag Sales

In order to cut back on waste, New York enacted a plastic bag ban. Veuer’s Sean Dowling has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:24Published

Mixed Reaction Greets First Day Of Plastic Bag Ban [Video]Mixed Reaction Greets First Day Of Plastic Bag Ban

New York state's ban on plastic bags is now in effect. So how are shoppers and businesses handling the new law? TV 10/55's Nick Caloway went to find out

Credit: WLNY CBS NY     Duration: 01:54Published

