Former CEO of General Electric, Jack Welch, Dead at 84 Jack Welch, once dubbed “manager of the century” by ‘Fortune’ died on Sunday, March 1, of renal failure.

His wife, Suzy Welch, released a statement announcing his death, calling him a “lifeforce made of love.” Suzy Welch, via CNBC Born in Peabody, Massachusetts, in 1935, Welch led General Electric (GE) as chairman and CEO for 20 years.

His time at the helm grew GE’s market value from $12 billion to $410 billion, making it the world’s second most valuable company.

The company declined after his departure, but Welch continued on, becoming a successful business consultant.

He made various TV appearances, spoke at public events, wrote books and even opened the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University.

