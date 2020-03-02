Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Former CEO of General Electric, Jack Welch, Dead at 84

Former CEO of General Electric, Jack Welch, Dead at 84

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Former CEO of General Electric, Jack Welch, Dead at 84

Former CEO of General Electric, Jack Welch, Dead at 84

Former CEO of General Electric, Jack Welch, Dead at 84 Jack Welch, once dubbed “manager of the century” by ‘Fortune’ died on Sunday, March 1, of renal failure.

His wife, Suzy Welch, released a statement announcing his death, calling him a “lifeforce made of love.” Suzy Welch, via CNBC Born in Peabody, Massachusetts, in 1935, Welch led General Electric (GE) as chairman and CEO for 20 years.

His time at the helm grew GE’s market value from $12 billion to $410 billion, making it the world’s second most valuable company.

The company declined after his departure, but Welch continued on, becoming a successful business consultant.

He made various TV appearances, spoke at public events, wrote books and even opened the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University.

Suzy Welch, via CNBC
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jack Welch, former GE CEO, dies aged 84

Jack Welch, the former CEO of General Electric during the 1980s and 1990s who led the company to be...
Independent - Published Also reported by •The WrapNewsmaxNPRBillboard.comNews24USATODAY.com


Trump, business leaders comment on Jack Welch's death

Jack Welch, the legendary CEO who led General Electric Co for two decades to create the most valuable...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •bizjournals



You Might Like


Tweets about this

suraj_singhss

Suraj RT @Reuters: General Electric’s former chief executive Jack Welch, who led the industrial conglomerate for two decades, has died at age of… 40 seconds ago

DavidHeVzw

David He "You gotta have a team that’s adaptable, flexible, agile and all committed to the same goal.” https://t.co/EREucXJDga 1 minute ago

JimSaelzler

Jim Saelzler RT @DavidCayJ: For a flint-eyed account of the management style & lasting damage done to @generalelectric by Jack Welch, who died today, re… 2 minutes ago

Chessydee1

Chessydee RT @SaraCarterDC: Top Business Leaders React To Death Of Former General Electric CEO Jack Welch Via @Logan_Ratick https://t.co/Bl1Dkmzig1 2 minutes ago

johnflick3460

#Digital Soldier,# Patriot, #Nationalist,#Q+#QArmy RT @VeteransAlways_: Jack Welch, the legendary former General Electric CEO who left the company $400 billion more valuable than he found it… 3 minutes ago

glyphzau

Iron Freedom RT @EatTheRichPod: Famed former CEO of General Electric, Jack Welch, has died at 84. While the corporate media has already begun their ha… 4 minutes ago

homegypsy

Marti Reed RT @dannowicki: "Jack Welch, former General Electric CEO who built company into a powerhouse, has died." (via @USATODAY) https://t.co/qAQsm… 4 minutes ago

TheEnviroGuy

Gabe Crognale Updated: Jack Welch, Fabled Former General Electric CEO And Chairman, Dies At 84 via @forbes… https://t.co/Nrn5xTqBd3 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jack Welch, former GE CEO, dies [Video]Jack Welch, former GE CEO, dies

Jack Welch, who brought celebrity and swagger to General Electric by transforming a conglomerate into the most valuable U.S. public company, has died. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:00Published

Jack Welch, Former General Electric CEO, Dies At 84 [Video]Jack Welch, Former General Electric CEO, Dies At 84

Jack Welch worked his way up the ranks of GE, becoming CEO in 1981 and being named "manager of the century" by Forture Managing in 1999.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.