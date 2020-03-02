Global  

Rebel Wilson spends 40th birthday with Montana Brown

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Rebel Wilson spends 40th birthday with Montana Brown The actress attended the Mammoth Film Festival in Mammoth Lakes, California to enjoy a snowy birthday weekend getaway In what seems to be the weirdest pairing ever, she bumped into the Love Island star on the slopes.

Both stars took to social media posting identical photos.

Rebel seemed to have enjoyed her time with with the British reality TV personality as she took to social media with a TikTok video.

It comes as Rebel and some pals got stuck in the snow one night and had to get the bus home!

