Man Catches Record 37-Pound Lake Trout While Ice Fishing

A man in New Hampshire reportedly caught a record-setting, thirty-seven-pound lake trout while ice fishing on West Stewartstown’s Big Diamond Pond.



Tweets about this LocalSP1 RT @NavyNana2: I hope he released it. Man catches record-breaking 37-pound lake trout https://t.co/lJliw2GIhA 1 hour ago NavyNana I hope he released it. Man catches record-breaking 37-pound lake trout https://t.co/lJliw2GIhA 1 hour ago I RT The Best Social Media News: At over 40 inches in length, it’s also the largest lake trout caught in all of New England. It o… https://t.co/bw4fOwtmbl 3 hours ago CantonRep.com After more than 60 years, a fisherman in New Hampshire broke a state record by reeling in a fish weighing a whoppin… https://t.co/i16NkRrUXI 3 hours ago Jeffhunter RT @CantonRepdotcom: Have you ever seen a lake trout this big — 37 pounds? That's a lot of fish and a state record. This is where it happen… 3 hours ago Trumpherloves! Ice fisherman catches 37-pound lake trout in NH, sets New England record https://t.co/oyeMD9zOXc 4 hours ago CantonRep.com Have you ever seen a lake trout this big — 37 pounds? That's a lot of fish and a state record. This is where it hap… https://t.co/IV1KnS7QeK 4 hours ago Ann & Jim That's a big fish. I wonder how many trout filets I could get out of that guy? Yum! #annandjim https://t.co/9LTRQZ0HWv 4 hours ago