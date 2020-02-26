Global  

Man Catches Record 37-Pound Lake Trout While Ice Fishing

Man Catches Record 37-Pound Lake Trout While Ice Fishing

Man Catches Record 37-Pound Lake Trout While Ice Fishing

A man in New Hampshire reportedly caught a record-setting, thirty-seven-pound lake trout while ice fishing on West Stewartstown’s Big Diamond Pond.
