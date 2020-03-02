Global  

Turkey releases footage of Greek coastguard hitting migrant boat with sticks

The Turkish government shared video which it said showed Greek coast guard vessels confronting a dinghy carrying migrants to Greece Monday.In the footage released by Turkey, they said the dinghy was sailing off the coast of Bodrum on Turkey's western Aegean Sea coast, across the body of water from Greek islands.
Watch: Migrant boat targeted in sea between Turkey and Greece

A Greek coastguard vessel appears to sail very close to a boat of migrants.

A Greek coastguard vessel appears to sail very close to a boat of migrants.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:48Published

Greek Coast Guard Pushes Refugee Boat Back to Turkey [Video]Greek Coast Guard Pushes Refugee Boat Back to Turkey

Greek authorities are reinforcing their borders amidst an influx of Syrian migrants attempting to cross over from Turkey. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:56Published

