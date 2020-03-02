Turkey releases footage of Greek coastguard hitting migrant boat with sticks 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published Turkey releases footage of Greek coastguard hitting migrant boat with sticks The Turkish government shared video which it said showed Greek coast guard vessels confronting a dinghy carrying migrants to Greece Monday.In the footage released by Turkey, they said the dinghy was sailing off the coast of Bodrum on Turkey's western Aegean Sea coast, across the body of water from Greek islands.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this richard bergin RT @Independent_ie: #VIDEO Turkey releases footage of Greek coastguard hitting migrant boat with sticks https://t.co/od7m8HgJAE 25 seconds ago Independent.ie #VIDEO Turkey releases footage of Greek coastguard hitting migrant boat with sticks https://t.co/od7m8HgJAE 3 minutes ago One News Page Turkey releases footage of Greek coastguard hitting migrant boat with sticks: https://t.co/mRqEMRkCpa #Turkey 11 minutes ago Emrah Çelik RT @TvDisplaced: Turkey's state-run news agency releases drone footage of refugees walking towards the Greek border. Last night, Turkish go… 3 days ago displaced.tv Turkey's state-run news agency releases drone footage of refugees walking towards the Greek border. Last night, Tur… https://t.co/gc4UjOTsGa 3 days ago