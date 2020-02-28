Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harry Styles wants fans to relate to his music

Harry Styles wants fans to relate to his music

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Harry Styles wants fans to relate to his music

Harry Styles wants fans to relate to his music

Harry Styles wants fans to relate to his music The 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker doesn't like to explain his music too much as he wants people to have their own thoughts about its meaning.

Speaking at an exclusive Q&A over the weekend, he said: Speaking at an exclusive Q&A over the weekend, he said: And the former One Direction star writes his music for himself as he feels that it is the best way to make sure it is as "honest" as possible.

Harry added:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Harry Styles Goes Underwear in 'Falling' Music Video - Watch!

Harry Styles is fighting against the waves. The 26-year-old Fine Line singer debuted the music video...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Just Jared JrE! OnlineBelfast Telegraph


Harry Styles' Biggest Howard Stern Bombshells: Taylor Swift, Adele and More

Harry Styles is getting personal. The Fine Line singer appeared on Howard Stern's Sirius XM radio...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry Styles wishes he wrote Good As Hell [Video]Harry Styles wishes he wrote Good As Hell

Harry Styles wishes he wrote Lizzo's 'Good As Hell' and he would love to collaborate with her.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:14Published

Harry Styles Gushes Over Lizzo At New York Show [Video]Harry Styles Gushes Over Lizzo At New York Show

Harry Styles performed in a secret show at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York. According to the HuffPost, while being interviewed at the show, Styles gushed over Lizzo. He said:“She..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.