Gale Norton - Colorado Women's Hall of Fame

Gale Norton - Colorado Women's Hall of Fame

Gale Norton - Colorado Women's Hall of Fame

A 2020 inductee into the Colorado Women's Hall of Fame, Gale Norton was the first woman Colorado Attorney General (1991-99) and the first woman to be appointed as Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior (2001-06).
SturmCOL

Sturm College of Law #DenverLaw alumna, Gale Norton, JD'78, is being inducted this month into the Colorado Women's Hall of Fame.… https://t.co/fXxfMwx30o 12 minutes ago


