Gale Norton - Colorado Women's Hall of Fame

A 2020 inductee into the Colorado Women's Hall of Fame, Gale Norton was the first woman Colorado Attorney General (1991-99) and the first woman to be appointed as Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior (2001-06).

