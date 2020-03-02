Global  

Amy Klobuchar Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Amy Klobuchar Drops Out Of Presidential RaceThe Minnesota senator is ending her bid for the White House.
Klobuchar cancels Minnesota rally as protesters take stage

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar canceled a rally in her home state Sunday...
Seattle Times - Published


mslibrty

j hirata Amy Klobuchar ends her presidential bid https://t.co/phFJO9z1qk 2 seconds ago

mkehr4

mkehr RT @Lissette_Rod: .@amyklobuchar drops from presidential race. Statement from campaign: The Klobuchar campaign confirms the Senator is fly… 4 seconds ago

NKSART

Nicole KappusSolheid RT @JoyceWhiteVance: .⁦@amyklobuchar⁩ will be invaluable as a cabinet member or in the Senate for any future Democratic President. She’s ru… 4 seconds ago

blues_pablo

Sœur Sourire / Congrègation du Saint Caliban Caliban's News Feed _ Amy Klobuchar drops out of presidential race, will endorse Biden https://t.co/hqFoc4IE35 5 seconds ago

Charleysgirl_23

⚜️Jeni⚜️ 🇺🇸 RT @ClayTravis: Amy Klobuchar drops out of presidential race and endorses Joe Biden. 6 seconds ago

mike_the_mauler

BaneOfTrump RT @neal_katyal: Senator Klobuchar distinguished herself with her brilliance, receptivity, and humility. Can't wait to see her in the Cabin… 6 seconds ago

dragodo

DD 🇸🇮 RT @LifeNewsHQ: BREAKING NEWS: Pro-Abortion Senator Amy Klobuchar Drops Out of Democrat Presidential Race #prolife #voteprolife https:… 6 seconds ago

pdarvishi

We have a TRAITOR in the White House ❄️🌊 RT @MrDarkWolfe: Amy klobuchar bows out of the 2020 Presidential bid and endorses Joe Biden. Any is the second candidate to quit the race… 10 seconds ago


Democratic Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar To Campaign In Colorado [Video]Democratic Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar To Campaign In Colorado

The Democrat will make a campaign stop in Denver before Super Tuesday.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:21Published

Klobuchar rally canceled after protesters storm stage [Video]Klobuchar rally canceled after protesters storm stage

Protesters took over the stage at a Minnesota campaign rally for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar on Sunday, forcing organizers to cancel the event. Zachary Goelman reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published

