Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Matt Hancock > Coronavirus crisis will get worse before it gets better

Coronavirus crisis will get worse before it gets better

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus crisis will get worse before it gets better

Coronavirus crisis will get worse before it gets better

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the outbreak of coronavirus will "get worse before it gets better" within the UK, as the number of confirmed cases rose to 40 on Monday.

He added the single, most effective thing people can do to prevent the spread is to wash their hands.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

profabc_econ

Amelie Carlton RT @Forbes: The U.S. stock market has officially plunged into correction territory—at the fastest rate ever recorded, suffering its worst l… 18 minutes ago

donnanado

Donna G RT @rickwtyler: Stock Trump answer to hard question: It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle—it will disappear. And from our… 50 minutes ago

Coolettie

Paulette RT @MarvinGardens55: “It’s going to disappear. One day- it’s like a miracle - it will disappear. And from our shores, we - you know, it cou… 1 hour ago

Kierceldwen

kierceldwen RT @CAPAction: Midwest farm bankruptcies have increased 66% since Trump took office and started his reckless trade wars. The global coron… 1 hour ago

MarvinGardens55

Shelly #StandsWithNancyPelosi “It’s going to disappear. One day- it’s like a miracle - it will disappear. And from our shores, we - you know, it… https://t.co/sb2ECqvROd 2 hours ago

BRomeroDC

Bernice Romero Syrian refugees are experiencing their worst crisis to date. Coronavirus will make it worse. https://t.co/43uKOejbZw 2 hours ago

MeiYee2014

Mei @melissakchan Is this your wake up call to know you are Chinese? Your #China bashing only make your identity crisis… https://t.co/qHLzN7IX0a 2 hours ago

alykhansatchu

Aly-Khan Satchu “It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear,” @washingtonpost #COVID19… https://t.co/kkcIxhb71C 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Uncertainty Sparks Worse Week On Wall Street In A Decade [Video]Coronavirus Uncertainty Sparks Worse Week On Wall Street In A Decade

The stock market had it's worst week in more than a decade, plunging more than 3,500 points, due to fears of the financial impact of the coronavirus. Devin Fehely has more on the economic outlook amid..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:56Published

Matt Hancock on coronavirus: The situation will get worse before it gets better [Video]Matt Hancock on coronavirus: The situation will get worse before it gets better

Health Secretary Matt Hancock makes a statement in the House of Commons updating Parliament on the spread of coronavirus after the number of Brits infected with the virus doubled yesterday to eight. Mr..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.