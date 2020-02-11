Coronavirus crisis will get worse before it gets better

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the outbreak of coronavirus will "get worse before it gets better" within the UK, as the number of confirmed cases rose to 40 on Monday.

He added the single, most effective thing people can do to prevent the spread is to wash their hands.

Report by Alibhaiz.

