Child Dies As Migrants Try To Cross Greece-Turkey Border

Child Dies As Migrants Try To Cross Greece-Turkey Border

Child Dies As Migrants Try To Cross Greece-Turkey Border

A child drowned while trying to cross into Greece from Turkey after the Turkish government said it would allow migrants to cross into Europe.
Child Dies at Sea as Greece Cracks Down on Migrants From Turkey

The drowning, after a dinghy capsized, was the first since the Turkish government said it would no...
NYTimes.com - Published

Child drowns at sea off Greece in first fatality after Turkey opens border

A child died after being pulled from the sea when a boat capsized on Monday off the Greek island of...
Reuters - Published


Four-year-old refugee drowns after dinghy capsizes [Video]Four-year-old refugee drowns after dinghy capsizes

A four-year-old child has died trying to reach the Greek island of Lesbos from Turkey. The Syrian boy died when the inflatable dinghy which he was in capsized. In the 12 hours up to 6pm on Monday,..

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:19Published

Turkey releases footage of Greek coastguard hitting migrant boat with sticks [Video]Turkey releases footage of Greek coastguard hitting migrant boat with sticks

The Turkish government shared video which it said showed Greek coast guard vessels confronting a dinghy carrying migrants to Greece Monday.In the footage released by Turkey, they said the dinghy was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

