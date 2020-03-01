Global  

Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Following Dispute Over Bernie Sanders Performance

Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Following Dispute Over Bernie Sanders Performance The rap group announced the news in a statement to 'Rolling Stone.'

Public Enemy, via 'Rolling Stone' Public Enemy, via 'Rolling Stone' The split comes days after Flav accused Bernie Sanders' campaign of using his "unauthorized likeness and image" to promote a rally where Public Enemy was scheduled to perform.

Flavor Flav, via 'Pitchfork News' Flavor Flav, via 'Pitchfork News' Flavor Flav, via 'Pitchfork News' Chuck D shed light on the split via Twitter.

Chuck D, via Twitter Chuck D, via Twitter
Recent related news from verified sources

Public Enemy fires Flavor Flav after dispute over Bernie Sanders rally

The iconic rap group Public Enemy had an internal struggle over the weekend that ended with founding...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comTMZ.comNewsdaySeattle TimesNYTimes.comBelfast TelegraphRIA Nov.TIME


Chuck D Responds to Bernie Sanders Endorsement Controversy: ‘I Don’t Attack Flav On What He Don’t Know’

Before taking the stage at a Bernie Sanders rally in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 1), Chuck D tweeted...
Billboard.com - Published


CelebNewzNow

Celebrity News Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Over Bernie Rally Spat, Flav Responds https://t.co/LdK5w9RvYJ 5 seconds ago

CourageSower

Keith Johnson #mediamemes Public Enemy fires Flav over Bernie comment. Chuck D will defend HIS free speech.... So, what do you ca… https://t.co/YoBngNfSqm 8 seconds ago

jcoralpark

☀️jp🇺🇸🦅❤️KAG/2020❤️ RT @GA_peach3102: Hip Hop group Flavor Flav was performing at #CrazyBernie Hellywood rally but founding member spoke out SAYING he WOULD’NT… 49 seconds ago

ThenIshSaid

Ishmael Fleming™ chileeee RT @TMZ: Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Over Bernie Rally Spat https://t.co/dCUEFIpODU 55 seconds ago

ShortyMamba24

Mamba4Life Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Over Bernie Rally Spat via @TMZ https://t.co/KWMzuB6RYk 3 minutes ago

hightide172

Pedro by the sea.🌴🌎🌴 RT @kjf1323: At least Flavor Flav has taste and some class. I wouldn't support that commie BS either. TrumpStrong https://t.co/L6bXyHiM7j 4 minutes ago

Bigcity_77

Bigcity26 RT @TMZ: Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Over Bernie Rally Spat https://t.co/FT2mwOycQc 6 minutes ago

TMZ

TMZ Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Over Bernie Rally Spat https://t.co/FT2mwOycQc 6 minutes ago


Flavor Flav Fired Over Bernie Sanders Rally Reaction [Video]Flavor Flav Fired Over Bernie Sanders Rally Reaction

Flavor Flav has been fired by Public Enemy.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published

Flavor Flav distances himself from Public Enemy Radio's Bernie Sanders rally gig [Video]Flavor Flav distances himself from Public Enemy Radio's Bernie Sanders rally gig

Rap veteran Flavor Flav has fired off a cease-and-desist notice to U.S. presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders to quit using Public Enemy's name and his likeness in campaign propaganda.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:53Published

