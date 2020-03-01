Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Following Dispute Over Bernie Sanders Performance

Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Following Dispute Over Bernie Sanders Performance The rap group announced the news in a statement to 'Rolling Stone.'

Public Enemy, via 'Rolling Stone' Public Enemy, via 'Rolling Stone' The split comes days after Flav accused Bernie Sanders' campaign of using his "unauthorized likeness and image" to promote a rally where Public Enemy was scheduled to perform.

Flavor Flav, via 'Pitchfork News' Flavor Flav, via 'Pitchfork News' Flavor Flav, via 'Pitchfork News' Chuck D shed light on the split via Twitter.

Chuck D, via Twitter Chuck D, via Twitter