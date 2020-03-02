Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Governor, Health Officials Share Emergency Plan

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Governor, Health Officials Share Emergency Plan

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 20:51s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Governor, Health Officials Share Emergency Plan

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Governor, Health Officials Share Emergency Plan

Gov.

Phil Murphy and New Jersey health officials shared emergency plans Monday on confronting the growing coronavirus outbreak as more cases are confirmed on the East Coast.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Health Officials Announce Two New Coronavirus Cases In Santa Clara County [Video]Health Officials Announce Two New Coronavirus Cases In Santa Clara County

Jackie Ward reports on the latest information about two new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Santa Clara County

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:20Published

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Holds Press Conference On State's Coronavirus Preparedness [Video]New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Holds Press Conference On State's Coronavirus Preparedness

There are no confirmed cases in the Garden State at this time.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 53:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.