Hibernia Marching Society keeping Irish traditions alive in South Mississippi

- keeping the irish traditions- alive..

We have the president o- the - hibernia marching society - celeste o'keefe here to tell us- what they have in store for - march.- - - - - and some other events in the women march around and they hav numbers on them and the guys are the beads in the hots for the different event with a lot of fun just a lot of stuff going right areas will have irish music will have people around have decorations all over the doesn't matter irish.

I want everyone to know that we want anyone his irish wants to be irish in one of the tickets will they are $35 for members, $50 for nonmembers.

We have about 370 members now so were really excited about this is something that happens every year.

Every year it actually 1978 father-in-law started the organization, john o'keefe, dr. o'keefe okay and so we've the condition that traditions of continued background right and then we go from there with.

There's a couple more visitor talk about some about the ball as well.

The wall is just going to be a lot of fun because it's it's cocktail attire seen on to be formal on the way men can wear suits with where cocktail dresses with a leprechaun, and we have the van crisis playing and the tickets are $30 for member and 45 for nonmembers and it's really going to be a lot o fun and how cool is futuristic continue putting vincent what you sent, welcoming everybody with irish or not.

It is a lot of fun.

You really proud that the organization is continue so long and it was grown so large, we don't keep joint is go to ou website and will have would love to have you as a member come to its members list of things that are there and work in the final was vincent that they want to welcome you to go out www.hiberniamarchingsociety... has all events taken