Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Adorable Toddler Shares Magical Moment with her Favorite Droid

Adorable Toddler Shares Magical Moment with her Favorite Droid

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Adorable Toddler Shares Magical Moment with her Favorite Droid

Adorable Toddler Shares Magical Moment with her Favorite Droid

Occurred on February 1, 2020 / Orlando, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "Harper, who was born with Spina Bifida, gets the opportunity to share a magical moment with her favorite Star Wars Droid.

Her parents built her a Millennium Falcon Walker to encourage and motivate her to learn to walk.

Using Disney World as part of her physical therapy, Harper is able to learn to walk while bringing joy and inspiration to everyone she encounters." Credit to: FB/growingupwithharpermae
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.