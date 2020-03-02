Adorable Toddler Shares Magical Moment with her Favorite Droid

Occurred on February 1, 2020 / Orlando, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "Harper, who was born with Spina Bifida, gets the opportunity to share a magical moment with her favorite Star Wars Droid.

Her parents built her a Millennium Falcon Walker to encourage and motivate her to learn to walk.

Using Disney World as part of her physical therapy, Harper is able to learn to walk while bringing joy and inspiration to everyone she encounters." Credit to: FB/growingupwithharpermae