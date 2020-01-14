Global  

‘Judge Judy’ to End After 25 Seasons

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
‘Judge Judy’ to End After 25 Seasons Host Judy Sheindlin appeared on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ where she announced that the show’s 2020-21 season will be its last.

Her new show, ‘Judy Justice,’ is slated for release a year after the end of her current series.

Judy Sheindlin, via ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ CBS acquired the complete library to ‘Judge Judy’ for nearly $100 million in 2017.

The corporation recently sold a “couple more years’ worth of reruns” to stations that already carry the syndicated show.
