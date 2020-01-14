‘Judge Judy’ to End After 25 Seasons
‘Judge Judy’ to End After 25 Seasons Host Judy Sheindlin appeared on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ where she announced that the show’s 2020-21 season will be its last.
Her new show, ‘Judy Justice,’
is slated for release a year after
the end of her current series.
Judy Sheindlin, via ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ CBS acquired the complete
library to ‘Judge Judy’ for
nearly $100 million in 2017.
The corporation recently sold a
“couple more years’ worth of reruns”
to stations that already carry the
syndicated show.