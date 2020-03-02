Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gun Pointed At Black Lives Matter Protesters Visiting LA DA Jackie Lacey's Home

Gun Pointed At Black Lives Matter Protesters Visiting LA DA Jackie Lacey's Home

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:36s - Published < > Embed
Gun Pointed At Black Lives Matter Protesters Visiting LA DA Jackie Lacey's Home

Gun Pointed At Black Lives Matter Protesters Visiting LA DA Jackie Lacey's Home

Protesters who rang the doorbell to ask Lacey to come outside were greeted by a man with a gun.

Jake Reiner reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Protesters say LA DA’s husband pointed gun at them

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Black Lives Matter protesters say the husband of the Los Angeles County district...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

trixywh

Trixy Wh RT @FOXLA: #BREAKING: "Our home is our sanctuary. I do not believe it is fair or right for protesters to show up at the homes of people who… 40 seconds ago

NPSusa

Neil RT @thedailybeast: Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey apologized after her husband pointed a gun towards Black Lives Matter protest… 1 minute ago

Pooterbugsmom

Resist n Persist 🐾 🌊 @thespybrief Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said at a Monday morning press conference that her… https://t.co/WRAhAFEPyp 2 minutes ago

absharpe1

ABS The husband of LA District Attorney Jackie Lacey pointed a gun at a Black Lives Matter protester the day before the… https://t.co/o1EW0LczV6 5 minutes ago

_aizaguirre

Anthony Izaguirre RT @steffdaz: LOS ANGELES (@AP) — Los Angeles district attorney says she's sorry her husband pointed gun at Black Lives Matter protesters a… 10 minutes ago

TimothyParkerTV

Timothy Parker Black Lives Matter LA @BLMLA addressing the media after the husband of @LADAOffice DA Jackie Lacey pointed a gun at… https://t.co/nDToUjOaZZ 12 minutes ago

xVSxVoLTaGe

Irvin Gonzalez 🇺🇸 RT @FOXLA: Some Black Lives Matter activists claim that the husband of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey pointed a gun at them Mon… 19 minutes ago

yeah_right_okay

Probably A Russian Bot RT @skyfishgoo: normally don't recommend huffpo, but i this was good reportage. The husband of LA District Attorney Jackie Lacey pointed a… 21 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

LIVE: Jackie Lacey Addresses Morning Protest [Video]LIVE: Jackie Lacey Addresses Morning Protest

Jackie Lacey addressed the Black Lives Matter protest that took place at her home.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 11:10Published

Black Lives Matter Demonstrators Protest Outside LA DA Jackie Lacey's Home [Video]Black Lives Matter Demonstrators Protest Outside LA DA Jackie Lacey's Home

Protesters are in Jackie Lacey's Granada Hills driveway and are calling her to come out for a community meeting. Suzanne Marques reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.