Surveillance Video Shows Moment of Explosion That Injured 3 Men in Industrial Area of Downtown L.A.

Footage from a nearby business captured the big explosion that rattled an industrial street in downtown Los Angeles and injured three men around noon on Saturday.
Media mogul Oprah Winfrey is shrugging off her onstage tumble during her wellness tour stop in Los Angeles, accepting the viral moment is destined to forever be immortalised as a meme.

Three men were injured in an explosion after a fire engulfed a business in an industrial area of downtown Los Angeles Saturday, according to officials.

