Sen. Amy Klobuchar Dropping Out Of Presidential Race, Will Endorse Joe Biden

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Dropping Out Of Presidential Race, Will Endorse Joe Biden

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Dropping Out Of Presidential Race, Will Endorse Joe Biden

Sen.

Amy Klobuchar says she’s dropping out of the presidential race and will endorse Joe Biden, Esme Murphy reports (2:59).

WCCO 4 News – March 2, 2020
Amy Klobuchar Suspends Presidential Race, Will Endorse Joe Biden

Senator Amy Klobuchar is suspending her presidential bid and will be endorsing Joe Biden for...
Klobuchar, Buttigieg to back Biden in Democratic Super Tuesday primaries

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar on Monday will become the third 2020 Democratic presidential candidate in...
Sen. Klobuchar Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Race, Endorses Biden [Video]Sen. Klobuchar Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Race, Endorses Biden

Natalie Brand reports on latest campaign developments one day before Super Tuesday (3-2-2020)

Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race [Video]Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race

Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and..

