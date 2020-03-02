Michael Evans Behling's Jordan Is Making Big Sacrifices In Season Two Of "All American"

Michael Evans Behling, who plays Jordan Baker in the CW's "All American," describes the ways in which his character has grown, from being disrespectful to women to helping with a baby that's not his.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview