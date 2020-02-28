'I felt sorry' for Buttigieg, Klobuchar: Bloomberg

"I talked to Mayor Pete and Amy Klobuchar... I wished them all the best and I thought both of them behaved themselves... but they represented their country and their states very well, and I felt sorry for them and I am in it to win it," Bloomberg said.

Klobuchar, a U.S. Senator from Minnesota, will announce the suspension of her White House campaign in Dallas on Monday where she will publicly back Biden, a campaign aide said.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg also plans to endorse Biden a day after ending his campaign, a top adviser said.