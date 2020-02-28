Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Michael Bloomberg > 'I felt sorry' for Buttigieg, Klobuchar: Bloomberg

'I felt sorry' for Buttigieg, Klobuchar: Bloomberg

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
'I felt sorry' for Buttigieg, Klobuchar: Bloomberg

'I felt sorry' for Buttigieg, Klobuchar: Bloomberg

Billionaire former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who makes his first appearance on primary ballots in Super Tuesday states, said on Monday that he talked to his former rivals Senator Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg who recently dropped out of the 2020 race and wished them well.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'I felt sorry' for Buttigieg, Klobuchar: Bloomberg

"I talked to Mayor Pete and Amy Klobuchar... I wished them all the best and I thought both of them behaved themselves... but they represented their country and their states very well, and I felt sorry for them and I am in it to win it," Bloomberg said.

Klobuchar, a U.S. Senator from Minnesota, will announce the suspension of her White House campaign in Dallas on Monday where she will publicly back Biden, a campaign aide said.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg also plans to endorse Biden a day after ending his campaign, a top adviser said.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

costanzo740

joe costanzo RT @ABCPolitics: "I felt sorry for them, but I'm in it to win it." Mike Bloomberg says he's spoken to Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobucha… 4 seconds ago

65Beth

Carol RT @ABC: "I felt sorry for them, but I'm in it to win it." Mike Bloomberg says he's spoken to Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, both… 3 minutes ago

ArleBear

📯 ArleBear RT @mj_lee: The full Bloomberg remarks about Buttigieg & Klobuchar, per @carolinerkenny: “I thought both of them behaved themselves, is a… 3 minutes ago

ABCPolitics

ABC News Politics "I felt sorry for them, but I'm in it to win it." Mike Bloomberg says he's spoken to Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy K… https://t.co/qgzPzlrc08 5 minutes ago

wermycountrygon

Crenshaw Dan RT @tperry518: NEW: @MikeBloomberg makes first comments on both Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropping out. In Northern Virgi… 10 minutes ago

evanmcmurry

Evan McMurry Bloomberg says Buttigieg and Klobuchar "behaved themselves." "They represented their country and their states very… https://t.co/lndCC3l79d 12 minutes ago

ABC

ABC News "I felt sorry for them, but I'm in it to win it." Mike Bloomberg says he's spoken to Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy K… https://t.co/PZQpJUsTOo 14 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Net Worth Of Each 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate [Video]Net Worth Of Each 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate

Pete Buttigieg’s net worth is $100,000 as of the summer of 2019. Amy Klobuchar’s net worth is approximately $2 million. Bernie Sanders’ net worth is $2.5 million. Joe Biden’s net worth is at $9..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published

Everything to Know About Super Tuesday [Video]Everything to Know About Super Tuesday

Everything to Know About Super Tuesday Considered the most important day for the Democratic candidate hopefuls, Super Tuesday takes place on March 3. Primaries will be held in more than a dozen U.S...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.