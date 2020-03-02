'Judge Judy' to End With Season 25 | THR News

Blanche Horst Judge Judy is ending her syndicated show | Judy Sheindlin announced on Monday that her weekday show, produced with… https://t.co/FoyDseotYb 8 minutes ago

Take to the streets! it’s the only option RT @WDTN: Judy Sheindlin made the announcement in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Monday, saying the 25th season of ‘Judge Judy’ on CB… 19 minutes ago

Nancy Coleman RT @nytimesarts: "Judge Judy" will stop taping new episodes after its 25th season, but Judy Sheindlin is promising a new show, "Judy Justic… 1 hour ago

Bill Walsh RT @CBSThisMorning: "Judge Judy" will end after its 25th season, with host Judy Sheindlin moving on to a new series. https://t.co/LwtoKIYdgS 1 hour ago

CBS This Morning "Judge Judy" will end after its 25th season, with host Judy Sheindlin moving on to a new series. https://t.co/LwtoKIYdgS 2 hours ago

New York Times Arts "Judge Judy" will stop taping new episodes after its 25th season, but Judy Sheindlin is promising a new show, "Judy… https://t.co/zJBQq3xwLA 2 hours ago

WDTN Judy Sheindlin made the announcement in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Monday, saying the 25th season of ‘Jud… https://t.co/0h87UTYQoe 3 hours ago