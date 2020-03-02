Global  

Megan Thee Stallion Talks Record Label Drama on Social Media | Billboard News

Megan Thee Stallion Talks Record Label Drama on Social Media | Billboard News

Megan Thee Stallion Talks Record Label Drama on Social Media | Billboard News

Megan Thee Stallion may be in the middle of a complicated situation regarding her contract with her label and the release of her new album, but it all boils down to a simple hashtag: #FreeMeg.
